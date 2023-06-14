Olivia Rodrigo announces new single ‘Vampire’

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo won’t have to wait long for new music.

Yesterday, June 13, the ‘Driver’s License’ singer took to Instagram to announce that her next single is finally on the way. Titled ‘Vampire’, the track is set to arrive on June 30. Currently, further information surrounding the single remains unknown.

The single will be Olivia Rodrigo’s first since she released her critically acclaimed debut album ‘Sour’ in May 2021. The track is said to be taken off her upcoming highly anticipated sophomore album, which has yet to be announced.

Per a press release, “‘Vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence… With ‘Vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.”

Last month, Rodrigo celebrated the second anniversary of ‘Sour’, reflecting on Instagram: “no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.” She also shared an update on her sophomore record, promising fans that it was at the time “so so so so so close to being done”.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ scored a glowing four-star review from NME. Reviewer Rhian Daly wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘drivers license’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”

The album also earned a slew of accolades, including three Grammys and six wins at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. It was followed by two Disney+ specials: the concert film ‘Sour Prom’ and the documentary ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’.