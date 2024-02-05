Olivia Rodrigo brings ‘Vampire’ to the 2024 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampire’ to the 2024 Grammys stage tonight (February 4), as she contested for six awards.

The 66th Grammy Awards is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the likes of SZA, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus and more all in the running for trophies.

Rodrigo made her second live appearance at the Grammys, following her 2022 performance of ‘Drivers License’. During the performance, Rodrigo’s hands began to drip blood, as she proceeded to smear it across her face and chest. Later on during the performance, blood began oozing out of the screens behind her.

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Vampire" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uIaFpKa8Ue — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

The star is up for six categories, including Album Of The Year (‘Guts’), Record Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Song Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Guts’) and Best Rock Song (‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’).

“I was sitting next to my mom and my best friend Maddie on the couch, and we’re watching the livestream, and we just started screaming,” Rodrigo told Extra TV of her reaction to the 2024 nominations. “I think the first person I called was my producer Dan [Nigro]. He was so excited. He got nominated for Producer Of The Year… it was a great, great day.

“I told my friend… ‘What do I do? Six Grammy nominations. This is so great’. I was like… ‘You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to walk across the street and get a croissant’, and that’s what I did.”

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony, and Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.