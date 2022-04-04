Olivia Rodrigo makes Grammys debut with powerful ‘Drivers License’ performance

Olivia Rodrigo gave her debut Grammys performance at the 2022 awards show in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), performing ‘Drivers License’.

The pop star is up for seven awards at the ceremony, including the “big four” – Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Rodrigo began her performance sat in a car, turning the radio dial as she skipped through some of her songs. Fittingly, when she picked up the microphone, she began singing ‘Drivers License’, the viral smash hit that kickstarted her last 12 months of pop domination.

Exiting the vehicle, she moved out onto the stage and sang the song from within a set made to look like a suburban street, complete with lampposts and pavements.

olivia rodrigo performing her grammy winning song! she sounded so good and i loved the set #grammys pic.twitter.com/R38yAyJeeg — emrah 🧣 (@skinnysel) April 4, 2022

If the star sweeps the big four awards as she is predicted to do, she will be the second-youngest artist to ever claim the quartet of trophies at 19. Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to do so, following her victories in 2020.

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include BTS, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Nas, Justin Bieber, and more. Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.