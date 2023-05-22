Olivia Rodrigo says new album is “so close to being done”

Olivia Rodrigo‘s anticipated sophomore album could arrive soon.

Rodrigo – who celebrated the second anniversary of her celebrated debut album ‘Sour’ – teased on social media yesterday (May 21) that her next record is close to being completed, writing: “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise”.

Elsewhere in her post, Olivia Rodrigo reflected on ‘Sour’, writing on Instagram: “no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.”

The update on her second album comes after Rodrigo last teased in January that she was in the studio working on ‘Sour”s follow-up. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories on January 9 in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro. “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u,” Rodrigo wrote alongside the video. “Thank u for everything.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ scored a glowing four-star review from NME. Reviewer Rhian Daly wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘drivers license’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”

The album also earned a slew of accolades, including three Grammys and six wins at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. It was followed by two Disney+ specials: the concert film ‘Sour Prom’ and the documentary ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’.