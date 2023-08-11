Listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s guitar-heavy new single ‘Bad Idea Right?’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a new single called ‘Bad Idea Right?’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the pop singer’s second studio album ‘Guts’, which is due for release on September 8 via Geffen (pre-order/pre-save here).

Written by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro, the crunchy guitar anthem follows the singer as she weighs up whether to meet an ex. “Seeing you tonight/ It’s a bad idea, right?/ Seeing you tonight/ Fuck it, it’s fine,” she sings over a punky instrumental.

In the chorus, Rodrigo chants: “Yes, I know that he’s my ex/ But can’t two people reconnect?/ I only see him as a friend/ The biggest lie I ever said.”

The official video, directed by the star’s regular collaborator Petra Collins, sees Rodrigo attend a house party with some of her real-life friends before making a swift exit to find her former partner.

Later, she hitches a ride in the rain on the back of a pickup truck, travels on public transport, and eventually makes it to her ex-boyfriend’s place. You can watch the journey unfold here:

“I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in NYC last year,” Rodrigo wrote on social media upon the single’s release today (August 11).

“We wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol! I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I’m so happy it’s out in the world.”

Speaking about creating ‘Bad Idea Right?’ in the studio, she added in a statement: “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall – in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Rodrigo explained in an email to fans that ‘Bad Idea Right?’ was “pretty different” from her previous single ‘Vampire’ and “shows another side of ‘Guts’ that’s a little more fun & playful”.

Rodrigo recently revealed the full tracklist for ‘Guts’. The follow-up to the artist’s Grammy-winning debut ‘Sour’ will also feature the cuts ‘All American Bitch’, ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’, ‘Love Is Embarrassing’, ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’ and more.

Earlier this summer, Rodrigo explained that she had already come up with the title for her forthcoming second album before ‘Sour’ had even seen the light of day.

“I had it in my head. I’m like, ‘Four letters, all caps, just like ‘Sour’,” she recalled. “I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word.”

Rodrigo added: “People use it in so many interesting contexts, like spill your guts. Hate your guts… I think is a really interesting term. [It] means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut. I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter.”