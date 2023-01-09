Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”

On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way.

Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.

“Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u,” Rodrigo wrote alongside the video. “Thank u for everything.” See the video below:

NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP pic.twitter.com/0oleIgRGfh — olivia rodrigo loops (@rodrigoloop) January 9, 2023

Last year, Rodrigo indicated multiple times that her second studio album, the follow-up to 2021 debut ‘Sour’, was in development. In February, the singer said she had already decided on a name for album two and had “a few songs” in the pipeline for it.

“I just love writing songs,” Rodrigo said at the time. “I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself [and instead] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

In an interview with Elle the following month, Rodrigo continued to discuss album two, saying she was “so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more.”

In August, Rodrigo confirmed that she and Nigro had begun work on album two, when the producer shared a selfie of the pair taken by Rodrigo in which he can be seen holding an acoustic guitar.

Finally, last month, in a video sent to Rodrigo’s top listeners on Spotify for 2022, she said she was “so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring”.

‘Sour’ arrived in May after being previewed with ‘drivers license’ along with singles ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’. The album earned Rodrigo three Grammys and six wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. NME gave the album five stars, describing it as “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”.

Last year saw Rodrigo largely on the road, including an appearance at Glastonbury 2022 where she teamed up with Lily Allen to perform ‘Fuck You’ in protest of the US Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. At other stops on tour, she covered Natalie Imbruglia‘s ‘Torn’ with Imbruglia herself in London, performed ‘You Oughta Know’ with Alanis Morissette, and united onstage with Avril Lavigne for ‘Complicated’.