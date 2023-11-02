Olivia Rodrigo teases ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ from ‘The Hunger Games: ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a teaser of her new song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ which will feature on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

The US singer-songwriter posted a 60-second teaser trailer of the upcoming film to her Instagram late yesterday (November 1), which features her song.

“There’s blood on the side of the mountain / There’s writing all over the walls,” she sings on the dramatic new track, which builds in intensity as it goes on. “But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze / My footsteps on the ground.”

“Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for @TheHungerGames,” Rodrigo wrote on social medias. “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. my song “Can’t Catch Me Now” comes out November 3rd!!!!”

You can watch the teaser and listen to a snippet of the track below.

soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for @TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. my song “Can’t Catch Me Now” comes out November 3rd!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/NJS4RCLeF4 pic.twitter.com/PsV0N5kEpj — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) November 1, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will follow the younger years of Donald Sutherland’s future villain President Snow (played by Tom Blyth) who crosses paths with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

Rodrigo is the latest artist to provide music for the Hunger Games series, following the likes of Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Lorde.

Francis Lawrence, director of The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes said in a statement (via Variety): “From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world’s most talented recording artists, whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters.

“With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She’s an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn’t be more excited that her music is a part of the movie.”

The Hunger Games: ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is out in the UK on November 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Lawrence recently ruled out making any further films unless they are based on author Suzanne Collins’ original stories.