Olivia Rodrigo to release four bonus ‘Guts’ songs on special Black Friday vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo will soon release all four of her “secret” ‘Guts’ tracks on a single record – find out more below.

Last night (October 18), the singer-songwriter took to social media to share that her upcoming special vinyl for Record Store Day’s Black Friday celebrations will include four “secret tracks” that aren’t available on streaming platforms.

Previously, the singer released four variants of her ‘Guts’ LP, each of which included one “secret” track. The Black Friday variant of the vinyl will for the first time include all four bonus tracks on one record.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s post below.

For the release of ‘Guts: The Secret Tracks’, Rodrigo has teamed with Jack White’s Third Man Records to press the four songs, titled ‘Obsessed’, ‘Scared of My Guitar’, ‘Stranger’, and ‘Girl I’ve Always Been’.

‘Guts: The Secret Tracks’ will be made available in limited quantity on November 24. Find out more here.

Rodrigo’s sophomore album ‘Guts’ scored a glowing five-star review from Sophie Williams, who wrote for NME: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

Williams added: “Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”