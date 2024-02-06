OMD release new single ‘Kleptocracy’ ahead of 2024 UK arena tour

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark) have today (February 6) released a new single ‘Kleptocracy’ – check it out below.

The song is taken from their latest album, ‘Bauhaus Staircase‘ and is described in a press release as “OMD’s greatest straight-up protest song.”

The band’s Andy McCluskey says of the track: “This is the most political song that we have ever recorded. The band believes that democracy is the only legitimate way to balance different opinions and create a functioning representative government.

Advertisement

“Sadly, we are living through times that see us ruled by thieves and flagrant liars. Democracy has been subverted by Kleptocracy.”

The album is the first since they celebrated their 40th anniversary last year, and the first new music since their critically acclaimed 13th studio album ‘The Punishment of Luxury’, which arrived in 2017.

Listen to the new song here:

The duo – consisting of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys – are currently on the road and will be performing at venues across Europe and the UK.

Speaking of the upcoming tour in a press release, McCluskey said: “We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase. It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Visit here for tickets and here for more information and check out all the dates below.

OMD’s 2024 European and UK tour dates are:

FEBUARY

6 – Gdansk – B90

7 – Warsaw – Stodola

8 – Krakow – ICE

10 – Prague – SaSaZu

11 – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

12 – Berlin – Tempodrom

14 – Amsterdam – AFAS

15 – Brussels – Cirque Royal

16 – Paris – La Cigale

27 – Belfast – Ulster Hall

28 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre

MARCH

1 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

3 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

5 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

6 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

8 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

9 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

10 – Sheffield – City Hall

12 – Leicester – De Montfort Hall

13 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

15 – Wolverhampton – Civic Hall

16 – Swansea – Swansea Arena

17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion

19 – Bristol – Beacon

20 – Oxford – New Theatre

22 – Portsmouth – Guildhall

23 – Ipswich – Regent

24 – London – The O2

26 – Brighton – Dome

27 – Eastbourne – Winter Gardens