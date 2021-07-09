OMEGA X say they’re “grateful” for a “second chance” at idol life

Rookie K-pop boyband OMEGA X have shared their gratitude for being given a “second chance” at pursuing their dreams.

The boyband, which made their debut in June with the mini-album ‘Vamos’, comprise 11 individuals who have been part of other K-pop acts in the past. The members hail from now-disbanded groups like 1TEAM and 1THE9 to boybands that have been on extended hiatuses, such as Limitless and SNUPER.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, member Hangyeom, formerly of Seven O’clock, said that the group are “grateful that we’re able to return to the spotlight and have this second chance”.

“We’ve all had pain and hard times, but we hope to overcome that with our second debut,” he added. “We hope we can create a new path for [K-pop] trainees dreaming of taking up this career.”

Other members of the group echoed Hangyeom, with some of them noting that this might be their final opportunity in the competitive K-pop industry. “Our debut as [Omega X] is more special but it’s also the last time,” Hwichan said. “Personally, I want to try my best and I hope we all succeed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the boyband also spoke about the writing process for B-side track ‘Younger’, noting that it was inspired by their experience in the industry thus far. Hangyeom said that the song “makes me feel a bit sad”, noting that it was inspired by the time when the members “were in between groups and didn’t know what was in store for us”.

On June 30, OMEGA X dropped their first mini-album ‘Vamos’.