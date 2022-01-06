OMEGA X return with a sultry music video for ‘Love Me Like’

OMEGA X have unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Love Me Like’, the title track of their sophomore mini-album of the same name.

The music video, which dropped on January 5, features the 11-piece performing ‘Love Me Like”s high-energy choreography across various colourful sets, while scenes of individual members taking part in a high-stakes game of Scrabble are interspersed. “When your lights are beaming into my eyes / I’m breathless, I can’t breathe / Please hold me in your arms, my baby,” they harmonise on the pre-chorus.

“I believe this album really displays our diversity as a group. In addition, I hope to show a new charm and side of OMEGA X our fans have yet to see, particularly through our self-composed B-side tracks,” said member Jaehan, per a press release.

B-sides ‘Liar’ and ‘Please’ notably include writing credits from various members of the group, namely Yechan, Jaehan and Hangyeom. “I pour my sincerity and heart into each and every song I write, and ‘Liar’ is no different,” shared Yechan on his contribution to the record. “It’s an affectionate track for me, and I’m so happy and proud it’s been included in this album.”

OMEGA X made their debut last June, with their debut mini-album titled ‘Vamos’, featuring a lead single of the same name. Notably, the group is comprised of members who have been part of various other K-pop acts in the past. The members hail from now-disbanded groups like 1TEAM and 1THE9 to boybands that have been on extended hiatuses, such as Limitless and SNUPER.