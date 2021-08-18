OMEGA X to return in September, SPIRE Entertainment confirms

Rookie K-pop boyband OMEGA X will be making their first-ever comeback next month, as confirmed by their agency SPIRE Entertainment.

On August 18, SPIRE Entertainment confirmed to Star News that the 11-member act will be making their return next month. “OMEGA X will be making a comeback in early September,” said the agency, per Soompi.

The announcement comes just a month-and-a-half after the boyband debuted in late June with their first mini-album ‘Vamos’ featuring the lead single of the same name. The group’s debut release was well-received, with ‘Vamos’ selling out its initial batch of albums before the first week of sales had ended.

Advertisement

OMEGA X are comprised entirely of idols who had previously debuted in other groups that have either disbanded or gone on an indefinite hiatus. The group’s line-up includes members from 1TEAM, SNUPER, and Limitless.

Several of the group’s members have also appeared on idol producing programmes, including Produce 101 Season 2, The Unit, MIXNINE, and Under 19.

In a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, member Hangyeom, formerly of Seven O’clock, said that the group are “grateful that we’re able to return to the spotlight and have this second chance”.

In other K-pop news, boyband CIX have opened up about their latest project ‘OK’ Prologue: Be Ok’, and its lead single ‘WAVE’. “This is the album that opens the doors to our ‘OK’ series. I’m excited at the idea of showcasing a new image. As it’s our first full-length album, we prepared very diligently,” shared the group’s leader BX.