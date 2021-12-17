OMEGA X to return with new music in the new year

OMEGA X have officially announced that they will be releasing new music in the new year.

The K-pop boyband dropped a video teaser on December 17 at midnight KST, of a high-tech printer churning out new photos of each of the boyband’s 11 members, soundtracked by a high-tension buzzing instrumental and beeping.

Through the teaser, OMEGA X also announced the name and nature of the upcoming release – their sophomore mini-album, titled ‘Love Me Like’, is set to drop on January 5 at pm KST.

OMEGA X made their debut earlier this year in June, with their debut mini-album titled ‘Vamos’, featuring a lead single of the same name. Later in September, the boyband made their return with a single album, ‘What’s Goin’ On’, just two months after their debut.

Notably, the group is comprised of members who have been part of various other K-pop acts in the past. The members hail from now-disbanded groups like 1TEAM and 1THE9 to boybands that have been on extended hiatuses, such as Limitless and SNUPER.

Several of the group’s members have also appeared on idol producing programmes, including Produce 101 Season 2, The Unit, MIXNINE, and Under 19.

In a previous interview, the group have shared that they are “grateful that we’re able to return to the spotlight and have this second chance”. Member Hangyeom, formerly of Seven O’clock, went on to add: “We’ve all had pain and hard times, but we hope to overcome that with our second debut. We hope we can create a new path for [K-pop] trainees dreaming of taking up this career.”