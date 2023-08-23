EXO’s Suho, Seori and more to perform at ON Music Festival in Manila

EXO’s Suho, soloist Seori and other South Korean will perform at the ON Music Festival in Manila this November.

ON Music Festival, which will be held at November 3 in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, has revealed its full line-up of artists, which includes a number of local and South Korean acts.

According to posters released by organisers on August 13 and 22, EXO’s Suho, K-indie band wave to earth, singer-songwriter Seori and indie folk duo Melomance are set to perform at the festival.

A number of Filipino acts will also be performing at the event, including singer-songwriters Moira and Adie, singer-actor Darren and folk-pop band Ben&Ben.

