Once Mekel’s charity single ‘Human Race’ featuring Billy Sheehan and more is now an NFT

Indonesian singer Once Mekel, best known as the former vocalist of veteran rockers Dewa 19, has made his recent collaborative charity single ‘Human Race’ into a non-fungible token (NFT).

The single, ‘Human Race’, is now available as a limited NFT on the WiseArt platform, with four numbered NFTs of the song already snapped up by fans. The most expensive of the numbered NFTs, #1, was sold for 3.82000 ETH, or USD $10,015 at the time of writing, with all four NFTs currently owned by a single user who goes by @njoy.

Listen to ‘Human Race’ below.

Advertisement

Speaking to local news outlet Kompas.com, Mekel also announced that music from his album ‘Intrinsic’ would also be made into a NFT with the core idea of a ‘music collaboration program’.

‎”In other words, we hope this program can be a pioneer in new opportunities in terms of music collaboration on an international scale including worldwide music distribution,” ‎Mekel said, while confirming the proceeds from the sale of the ‘Human Race’ NFT would be redirected to the Human Race Forest program by ForestNation, which seeks to prevent climate change.

The single, a collaboration between Mekel and Mr Big’s Billy Sheehan, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron Thal and more, was first released on January 21 to raise funds and spread awareness of non-profit organisation ForestNation’s ‘Plant With Us’ program.

The single also features contributions from a host of veteran artists, namely Edo Widiz of rock band Voodoo, former Yngwie Malmsteen and Journey vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, and American drummer Simon Phillips, who famously played for The Who, Toto, and Judas Priest.

The non-profit hopes to utilise the funds from the single to plant more trees in Tanzania in an effort to combat the ongoing climate crisis.

Advertisement

‘Human Race’ is also Once Mekel’s first release of 2022, following his cover of the Chrisye song ‘Sabda Alam’ last year. Previously, he released his ‘Intrinsik’ album in 2020.

Once Mekel was the lead vocalist of Dewa 19 from 2000 till 2011, when he left to focus on his solo career.