One Click Straight release new dance-rock single, ‘Wake Me Up’

Filipino pop-rock band One Click Straight have released a new single, ‘Wake Me Up’, via Island Records Philippines.

The upbeat single is their first release since the ‘S.S.H.’ EP, which was released last September. It is also a return to English for the band after the EP, which was written and recorded entirely in Tagalog.

A muscular dance-rock arrangement makes up ‘Wake Me Up’, emphatically shifting between downtempo beats and synth-pop euphoria.

Advertisement

“I want something real / Don’t tell me what I wanna hear / I’m lost with what I feel / When I’m here losing sleep / Falling in a dream / Wake me up,” the band’s vocalist Toffer Marquez sings in its chorus.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Wake Me Up’, which features visuals by Steven Victor, below.

On the song, the band wrote on Twitter: “In this day and age, it is easy to lose sight of who we are when everything we see is curated. We hope this can be a way to find something real and something meaningful. Don’t forget yourself to be like the others.”

‘Wake Me Up’ is the band’s second release under Island Records Philippines, which signed the band at its launch in July. The label is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

READ MORE: Catch a fire: Island Records launches in the Philippines with six local artists

Advertisement

The band consists of vocalist and bassist Marquez, along with Joel Cartera (guitars/percussion), Sam Marquez (guitars/songwriting), and Tim Marquez (drums/songwriting).

Prior to the ‘S.S.H.’ EP, the band released their debut album ‘The Midnight Emotion’ in 2018, along with the EP ‘Harana Coma’ in 2020.