One Click Straight announce sophomore album

Filipino indie band One Click Straight have announced the release date of their second full-length album.

The record will be released on 13 January via Island Records Philippines. A self-titled record, the album comes four years after the release of their 11-track debut, ‘The Midnight Emotion’.

“Since then, we’ve released a couple of EPs and tracks, working tirelessly to understand the identity, the sound, and the purpose of the band,” wrote the band on their Instagram page.

Advertisement

The band has teased the release with a slew of singles. Their most recent release was the single ‘Dahan-dahan’, which they dropped last November. Earlier last September, the indie quartet put out the single ‘Hahayaan’, and followed it with the track ‘MRT’, which spawned a claustrophobic music video featuring monorails and slashers.

All those tracks followed the February cut ‘Lilo’, though the band has not yet confirmed whether these songs will be on their upcoming album.

The band made their Island Records Philippines debut with the 2020 EP ‘S.S.H’, which followed their January EP ‘Harana Coma’, which was written fully in Tagalog. In 2021, they dropped the synth-laced cut ‘Untitled 02’.

One Click Straight first emerged in 2015 with the debut single, ‘Shakin’’. The band consist of vocalist and bassist Toffer Marquez, guitarist Joel Cartera, guitarist Sam Marquez, and drummer Tim Marquez.