One Click Straight and Zild announce joint mall tour

They have announced six shows together so far, with more on the way

By Surej Singh
One Click Straight and Zild
One Click Straight and Zild. Credits: Press / Niña Sandejas for NME

Filipino indie band One Click Straight and Zild Benitez have announced a joint mall tour, dubbed ‘Radbat’.

The two acts took to social media on Monday night (May 15) to announce the tour, confirming that it will be a “double album tour” in support of the band’s ‘One Click Straight’ and Zild’s ‘Medisina’.

The tour will see One Click Straight and Zild perform at Ayala Malls’ Manila Bay, Marquee, Solenad, Harbor Point, Market! Market! and Circuit outlets across the country between May, July and August.

Per Once Click Straight’s announcement, more details and dates will be shared in the coming days or weeks. While details surrounding the shows have yet to be announced, tickets will not be required to attend these mall shows, which will be open to public.

One Click Straight’s and Zild’s current list of ‘Radbat’ mall shows are:

May 19 – Manila Bay – Parañaque
May 20 – Marquee – Pampanga
May 28 – Solenad – Laguna
July 01 – Harbor Point – Olongapo
July 02 – Market! Market! – Taguig
August 12 – Circuit – Makati

Zild’s ‘Medisina’ clinched the sixth spot in NME‘s list of the top 20 Asian albums of 2022. NME‘s Scott Ng wrote of the record: “A departure from bedroom pop of his debut album ‘Homework Machine’ and the acoustic stylings of ‘Huminga’, ‘Medisina’ sees Zild embracing romantic schmaltz on tracks like ‘Lumang Kanta’ and ‘Duda’ alongside urgent warnings against returning despotism in ‘Dekada ‘70’. ‘Medisina’’s musical explorations are unpredictable and at times revelatory, retreading once-familiar beats with fresh eyes and ears.”

