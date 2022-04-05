One dead, 16 injured at Dallas outdoor concert

One person has been killed and 16 injured following a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

The incident happened at the Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party on Saturday night (April 2), which featured several rappers.

The concert was believed to have been attended by several thousand people.

Dallas Police identified the deceased victim as a 26-year-old, who first responders found lying near the stage, according to CNN. The victim is said to have died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities believe one person fired a gun into the air while a second fired a gun in the crowd’s direction.

“Sixteen individuals were transported by private vehicles and ambulances to different hospitals,” Dallas Police Chief Edgardo “Eddie” Garcia said yesterday (April 4). “All are listed in stable condition.”

The officer described the crime as “a prime example that non-permitted and promoted events can lead to violence.”

He added: “This, of course, can happen at any event, but [with] a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds, making sure events are as safe as possible and comply with our city ordinances.”

Garcia also said there currently is not a strong promoter ordinance in place but that he’s hoping to work with city officials and the city attorney’s office to try and change that.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or send an email to c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.