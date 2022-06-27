ONE OK ROCK drop new track ‘Save Yourself’, announce upcoming album

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK have released their new single ‘Save Yourself’, off of their forthcoming album called ‘Luxury Disease’.

The rock anthem arrived on Friday (June 24) on all digital streaming platforms. The single – released in English and Japanese versions – urges one to leave when love hurts deep. “Love is pain, I know too well / You’ve never felt waves this strong / I learned to sink or swim, but you can’t even dive right in / If you’re drowning in your doubt / Save yourself,” vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi sings.

The group also released a music video for the track on the same day.

Watch the ‘Save Yourself’ music video here:

‘Save Yourself’ will appear in ONE OK ROCK’s upcoming album ‘Luxury Disease’, arriving on September 9. Their 10th studio album will include previously released singles ‘Renegades’, ‘Broken Heart Of Gold’ and ‘Wonder’. It will also carry a collaboration with Teddy Swims called ‘Free Them’.

The rock band have also announced a North America tour that is set to kick off in Austin, Texas on September 19 and will run through its final date on October 20 in Los Angeles. You Me At Six and Fame on Fire will also appear as special guests for the tour. Tickets are available here.

ONE OK ROCK’s ‘Luxury Disease’ North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER:

19 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

20 – House Of Blues – Houston, TX

21 – House Of Blues – Dallas, TX

23 – House Of Blues – Orlando, FL

24 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

25 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

27 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

30 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

OCTOBER:

01 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA

02 – Club Soda – Montreal, QC

04 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

05 – St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

07 – House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

08 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

09 – Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

14 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

15 – Harbour Event Centre – Vancouver, BC

16 – Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA

19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

20 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA