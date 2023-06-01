ONE OK ROCK announce Asia tour this year

Japanese rock icons ONE OK ROCK have announced an Asia tour set to kick off later this year.

The band took to social media to announce the tour today (June 1), confirming that they will play seven shows between September and December. ONE OK ROCK will perform in Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

The band have also announced that more dates are set to be announced “soon”.

On September 16 and 17, ONE OK ROCK will perform at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, before performing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum ion Manila, Philippines on September 26. Their Jakarta concert will take place on September 29 at the Beach City International Stadium, while the Hong Kong show will run on October 7 at the Central Harbourfront Event Space.

Currently no shows have been announced for November, with ONE OK ROCK’s next show taking place on December 12 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The band’s last show on the tour is currently listed for December 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

ONE OK ROCK’s ‘Luxury Disease’ 2023 Assia tour dates are:

September 16 – Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center – Taipei, Taiwan

September 17 – Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center – Taipei, Taiwan

September 26 – Smart Araneta Coliseum – Manila, Philippines

September 29 – Beach City International Stadium – Jakarta, Indonesia

October 7 – Central Harbourfront Event Space – Hong Kong

December 12 – Impact Arena – Bangkok, Thailand

December 18 – Singapore Indoor Stadium – Singapore

ONE OK ROCK last toured Asia in 2019, supporting Ed Sheeran during his headlining tour. ONE OK ROCK have released ten studio albums to date, as well as several singles and EPs throughout the years. Their last full-length release was September 2022’s ‘Luxury Disease’, after which their upcoming Asia tour is named.