ONE OK ROCK to stream Day to Night acoustic performance

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK are set to stage their first virtual acoustic gig titled Day to Night Acoustic Session.

The four-piece rock outfit announced the news on their social media accounts on Tuesday (July 13). The group will perform their virtual acoustic set from the Kawaguchiko Stellar Theater in Yamanashi, Japan. It will be available for streaming worldwide at their Liveship page on July 31 at 7pm JST. The stream will only be available for viewing on the day of the event.

Check out their post here:

Earlier this month, ONE OK ROCK released a stripped-down version of their single ‘Broken Heart of Gold’. The original version of the song, released last May, is the second track they provided for the live-action samurai movie Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning.

Prior to this, the Tokyo-based artists had collaborated with Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote the official song ‘Renegades’ for the aforementioned film.

ONE OK ROCK – composed of Takahiro Moriuchi (lead vocals), Toru Yamashita (guitars/vocals), Ryota Kohama (bass/backing vocals) and Tomoya Kanki (drums/percussion/backing vocals) – kickstarted their career in 2005 and attained international fame since.

ONE OK ROCK have released nine studio albums to date, as well as several singles and EPs throughout the years. Their last full-length release was 2019’s ‘Eye of the Storm’, which was released in both Japanese and English.