One Step Closer’s Surabaya concert cancelled, band detained over visa issues

American straight-edge band One Step Closer’s concert in Surabaya has been cancelled over visa issues after the band were detained in Jakarta.

Concert organisers Break Down The Wall revealed in an Instagram statement posted on February 13 that the group were forced to cancel their appearance at Surabaya’s Break Down The Wall #4 the day prior after the band were detained by immigration authorities in Jakarta following their February 10 performance in the city. The organisers also revealed that the detainment was due to the organiser for the band’s Jakarta show, Aris Munadar of Drift Records, failing to acquire working visas for the band.

“Aris Munandar, part of Drift Records residing in Bandung, did not organise work visas for OSC. Thus, their concerts are considered illegal, because they violate the laws for live performances. From the beginning, Aris Munandar agreed to take responsibility for processing the work visas,” the statement reads. The organiser also revealed that Aris had received IDR12,000,000 from Break Down The Wall and the organisers for the band’s concert in Solo in order to facilitate the visa process.

Advertisement

“2 months after the joint venture funds were handed over, the issuance of work visa permits was still not made clear. Meanwhile, Aris Munandar continued to struggle when asked about visas,” the statement continued. It was also revealed that Aris has been confined to his hotel room by One Step Closer tour promoters BNA Youth Booking in order to hold him responsible for the fiasco.

The band have since notified fans on February 14 that they have been released by Indonesian immigration authorities and are due to continue their trek with their concert at Rockin Jamz Hall in Singapore on February 17. One Step Closer were due to perform two shows in Malaysia on February 15 and 16, but have cancelled their appearances in the country.

The band most recently released the three-track EP ‘Songs For The Willow’ on January 10. The EP was their first release since their 2021 debut album ‘This Place You Know’. Citing Turning Point, Bane, Title Fight, and Blink-182 among their influences, the band was formed in 2016 and currently comprises of guitarists Ross Thompson and Colman O’Brien, drummer Tommy Norton and vocalist Ryan Savitski.