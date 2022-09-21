OneRepublic announce Asia 2023 tour dates with stops Malaysia, Singapore and more

OneRepublic will be bringing their ‘Live In Concert’ tour to Asia in 2023, with stops in Malaysia and Singapore already announced.

The pop-rock band are set to perform in seven different cities on their Asia tour including stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo from February to March 2023, with the tour kicking off at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, the Philippines on February 23.

Presales for the Malaysia tour date on March 1begin via LiveNation on September 29 at 10am local time, with free standing tickets set to be priced at MYR388. A fan club presale will be held on September 27, followed by a LiveNation member presale on September 28. Ticketing details for the other Asia tour dates have yet to be released.

OneRepublic’s ongoing ‘Live In Concert’ kicked off with a 40-city US run on July 8. The band are set to resume the tour in October for a Europe trek including dates in Italy, Germany and Switzerland before heading to Australia and New Zealand next March.

OneRepublic’s most recent single ‘I Ain’t Worried’ arrived in May, appearing on the soundtrack for Top Gun: Maverick. It marked the second original song from OneRepublic this year, following on from the release of ‘West Coast’ in February.

The band’s frontman Ryan Tedder had previously teased a collaboration with BLACKPINK, revealing that he had worked on the K-pop girl group’s recently released album ‘Born Pink’.

“I think one or two of my songs have made the album,” he said in an interview with Good Morning America. “From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.” However, none of the songs he had reportedly worked on with the group made the cut on the final album.

OneRepublic’s ‘Live In Concert’ Asia tour dates are:

February 23 – Araneta Coliseum, Manila, the Phillipines

February 25 – Woke Up Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

February 28 – The Star Theatre, Singapore

March 1 – Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 3 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

March 5 – Taipei Arena, Taiwan

March 7 – Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan