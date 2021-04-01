ONF gear up for the release of repackaged album, ‘City Of ONF’

After releasing their first full-length record in February, South Korean boy group ONF are now gearing up for another comeback with the repackaged album ‘City Of ONF’.

The boyband’s agency WM Entertainment confirmed the upcoming release in a statement to Korean news site, Herald POP, “ONF are planning to make a comeback at the end of April with a repackaged album,” the label said, as translated by Soompi. They added that the members of ONF are currently hard at work preparing their upcoming album.

Yesterday (March 31), the K-pop act dropped the first teaser for the project, which featured three different styles of globes.

ONF recently came out with the 11-track studio album ‘ONF: MY NAME’, along with the music video of the title track ‘Beautiful Beautiful’. The six-piece idol group debuted in August 2017 with the mini-album ‘On/Off’ and have since released four other projects over the years.

In other K-pop news, K-pop veterans SHINee are also preparing for a repackaged album, called ‘Atlantis’, this version of their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ will feature three brand-new tracks: ‘Area’, ‘Days and Years’, and the title track of the same name.