Open’er Festival adds more names to 2023 line-up

Poland’s Open’er Festival has announced more names for its 2023 line-up – see the full list of new acts below.

The long-running festival will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023.

Arctic Monkeys were confirmed as the first headliner late last year, with Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age also on the bill alongside other headliners Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X.

Most recently, SZA was added as another headliner, and Open’er has now confirmed yet more names for its 2023 edition.

Joining the above names in Gdynia this summer will be Anne-Marie and Lil Yachty, while Open’er has also announced its dance line-up.

Lil Yachty is coming to Poland! Open'er welcomes artists who finds it as easy to create modern hip-hop as to record a psychedelic-rock infused album. Gdynia, July 1, Main Stage and his first show in Poland! Let’s start here! 🎫 https://t.co/Td1nvCfjY0 @lilyachty @MiastoGdynia pic.twitter.com/Cv7dDBKOGr — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) May 19, 2023

Anne-Marie dołącza do line-upu Open’era! W lipcu nowy album, a 29 czerwca występ na Orange Main Stage! 🎫 https://t.co/S2pxydjPwN @AnneMarie Anne-Marie joins Open'er 2023 line-up! New album in July, and on June 29 catch her on Orange Main Stage! 🎫 https://t.co/Td1nvCfjY0 pic.twitter.com/R7J16hTevu — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) May 19, 2023

Maceo Plex, Paco Osuna, Ida Engberg, Marco Faraone, Kelly Lee Owens, Tini Gessler, Deaf Can Dance, Joana, Vacos! A w festiwalową środę, z okazji 20-lecia działalności Catz’N’Dogz: Beat Stage pod opieką duetu, który świętować będzie razem z Heidi, FKA.M4A, An On Bast i Charlie pic.twitter.com/JA3QCQjRnb — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) May 19, 2023

Other artists announced for the 2023 instalment of Open’er festival include Queens Of The Stone Age, Paolo Nutini, Rina Sawayama, Nothing But Thieves, Thundercat, Machine Gun Kelly and Christine and the Queens. A full list of artists and any remaining tickets can be found here.

2022 saw Open’er return after a pandemic-enforced break, with headliners including Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots, Dua Lipa and The Killers.

Reviewing the festival’s return, NME wrote: “Two decades after its humble beginnings as a one-day event in Warsaw, Poland’s Open’er Festival returned to Gdynia earlier this month, with some of the world’s biggest names filling out its four-day extravaganza.

“Like many other festivals across the globe, it marked the first time in three years that the event had been able to go ahead, and the atmosphere at the Babie Doły Military Airport site was one of pure celebration.”