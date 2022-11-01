OPM icon Danny Javier of APO Hiking Society has died at 75

Vocalist Danny Javier of legendary OPM (Original Pilipino Music) act APO Hiking Society has died at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest.

The 75-year old singer had been confined for treatment at the National Kidney Treatment Institute when he passed away around 5pm on October 31, his brother George told ABS-CBN News. His daughter Justine Javier Long also released a statement to the outlet explaining that the singer’s death was caused by “complications due to his prolonged illnesses.”

She continued: “In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way.”

Details for Javier’s funeral and memorial will be announced at a later date. The family have asked for privacy in the wake of the singer’s passing.

Javier and bandmates Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo formed APO Hiking Society in 1969 as a 15-person group, eventually finding fame as a trio and making a name for themselves as one of the pillars of the Original Pilipino Music movement of the 1970s. Javier is also often credited as the creator of the term Original Pilipino Music.

APO Hiking Society released 18 studio albums before disbanding in 2010, with Parades and Garrovillo remaining active in music while Javier kept out of the public eye. A reunion was proposed in 2022, but Garrovillo revealed that a reunion would not be possible due to Javier’s health conditions.

The singer revealed that he had been suffering from congestive heart failure and COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in February, and had been undergoing peritoneal dialysis.

In the wake of Javier’s passing, many OPM acts have paid their respects on social media. View some tributes below.

The CompanY sends their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Javier. Tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo. The APO help built OPM to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you for Danny. pic.twitter.com/rpOMFDshBo — TheCompanYsingers (@thecompanysing) October 31, 2022

Just feeling the loss of an old faithful friend who knew what love is although sometimes it just doesn't show. My friend lives on in his music. Posted by Boboy Garrovillo on Monday, October 31, 2022

Saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Javier. Rest In Peace, Danny. 🙏🏼 Posted by Zsa Zsa Padilla on Monday, October 31, 2022