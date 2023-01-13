Orange & Lemons issue debut album on vinyl to mark 20th anniversary

Filipino indie veterans Orange & Lemons have released their debut album ‘Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes and Dirty Ice Cream’ on vinyl.

The limited two-LP set can now be purchased via Plaka Express Records’ Facebook page and website at the retail price of PHP2,800, and is available in orange and green. The vinyl also contain three bonus tracks that were not included compact disc release of the album, with only 300 numbered copies available.

The group will also be holding a vinyl launch party at 19 East in Metro Manila this January 17. Fans can purchase the vinyl at the show alongside other merchandise and CDs, and the band will also be holding a special signing session.

VINYL ALERT! Took us a few days before we officially announce because we waited until we have our copies on hand. But… Posted by Orange & Lemons on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Speaking to ABS-CBN News on the release of the vinyl, guitarist and vocalist Clem Castro shared, “The actual anniversary will be by December of this year, but still, it is the anniversary year and it’s a good way to start this year for both us and the fans.” Drummer Ace del Mundo concurred with the frontman, adding that the band had waited several years to release the vinyl.

He said, “We can’t contain our excitement because it is another first for us. As a band, we would like to show fans another way of enjoying the nostalgia of ONL’s music from the pop, hiss, crackling, and whatnot of vinyl. Vinyl is in and expect for releases from us in this format.”

Orange & Lemons released their first new album in 15 years, the traditional Filipino music-inspired concept album ‘La Bulaqueña’, on April 8 last year. The band depart from their British indie-inspired roots to dabble in the traditional Filipino musical form of Kundiman for the album, which is characterised by smooth, flowing melodies with dramatic intervals.

Orange & Lemon’s last record ‘Moonlane Gardens’ was released in 2007 before their disbandment later that year. They went on to reunite in 2017 without original vocalist Mcoy Fundales.