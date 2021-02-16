Orange & Lemons to release first album in 14 years in 2021

Filipino alternative rock band Orange & Lemons have confirmed they will release their fourth album this year. It will be their first full-length record in 14 years.

According to a press release from label Lilystars Records, the band will start recording in March and that the upcoming album will be “an all-Tagalog release with a modern Kundiman vibe.”

“Pandemic or not, we are certain to deliver!” Orange & Lemons said on Twitter.

The band’s singles ‘Pag-ibig Sa Tabing-Dagat’ and ‘Ikaw Ang Aking Tahanan’, which came out in 2019 and 2020 respectively, will be included on the album. Watch the music videos for those tracks below.

This will be Orange & Lemons’ first album in over a decade. Their last record, ‘Moonlane Gardens’ was released in 2007 before their disbandment later that year.

Last year, they released their single ‘You Bring Out My Best’ and celebrated the 15th anniversary of their second album ‘Strike Whilst the Iron Is Hot’ with a virtual concert.

In 2018, they released a re-recorded version of their debut album ‘Love in the Land of Rubber Shoes & Dirty Ice Cream’ for its 15th anniversary.

Orange & Lemons rose to mainstream fame in 2005 for their song ‘Pinoy Ako’, which was the official theme for Pinoy Big Brother – the Filipino version of the Big Brother franchise.

In 2017, the band announced their reformation without original vocalist Mcoy Fundales. “We have officially reformed Orange & Lemons as a trio to continue where we left off. This is not some fancy reunion, but a decision to protect the legacy of the band and the songs that many of you know and have grown to love,” vocalist Clem Castro wrote on the band’s official website.

“New music is on the horizon and we promise to stay true to the sound we are known for with a clear-cut independent direction,” he added.