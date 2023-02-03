Taiwan’s Organik Festival moves to coastal site for 10th anniversary event

Organik Festival has announced its return with a new site and the first names on its lineup for this year’s 10th anniversary event.

Organik Festival will be held at a new site in Taipei called “Secret Island,” located on a peninsula along from the popular tourist spot Baisha Bay. The festival is set to feature over 30 acts across the three-day event this April 21 to 23, with Call Super, Sedef Adasï, Danielle, CEM, Sunju Hargun, Diskonnected, Clarisa Kimskii, Oceanic, Accelerationism and Amor Satyr already announced as part of the lineup.

Early bird tickets for the festival will be available via KKTix at TWD3,300 starting February 3 to April 23 at 12pm local time. The organisers have not shared the prices for tickets once early bird sales end.

Advertisement

Organik Festival 202310th Anniversary 🥳 Posted by Organik Festival on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The 2022 edition of Organik Festival was held at Na Sun Na Gu in Taiwan’s Yilan county on October 14 to 16. The festival featured the likes of Mama Snake, Lena Willikens, Powder, Sunju Hargun, Haruka, Rey Colino and more, with the organisers also showcasing local DJs such as Diskonnected, Andy Chiu, rvfrvfrvf and more.

In other recent festival news in Asia, Indonesia’s GudFest has announced Sum 41 for its 2023 edition, which will now be a one-day festival. Initially set to be held in November last year, GudFest was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”, causing artists including CHVRCHES to withdraw from the lineup.

The festival has cautioned that the lineup is likely to change, with more artist announcements set to come.

The lineup for Organik Festival 2023 so far is:

Call Super

Sedef Adasï

Danielle

CEM

Sunju Hargun

Diskonnected

Clarisa Kimskii

Oceanic

Accelerationism

Amor Satyr