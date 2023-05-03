Original A Skylit Drive singer Jordan Blake dies, aged 36

Jordan Blake, the original vocalist for post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, has died at the age of 36.

Blake fronted the band from 2005 to 2007 before reuniting with the original line-up in January 2022 for a 15th anniversary celebration of their debut EP, ‘She Watched The Sky’. He also joined them for a string of live performances.

The news of his death was confirmed by the band on their social media.

Advertisement

We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the… Posted by Original A.S.D on Monday, May 1, 2023

“We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family. When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths. We will forever reflect fondly on the memories and music we shared. We love you Jordan, we’ll see you down the road brother. ‘Always in our Hearts’

“We want to respect Jordan’s family’s wishes for privacy and space to grieve so we will not be commenting anything else until further notice. Thank you all for reaching out and for your kind words. His legacy will live on through all of you.”

A Skylit Drive’s former vocalist Michael Jagmin, who replaced Blake in 2007, posted his own tribute on social media.

“Yesterday we heard news that no one ever wanted to. I last spoke with Jordan only days ago and now he’s gone. I’ve been trying to process everything and still don’t really have a grasp to be perfectly honest,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“In a short span of time Jordan and I learned a lot about each other. We had many similar stories, hardships, successes. He was all those great things you hear about him and more. I admired his light spirit, his positive outlook regardless of whatever circumstances and the impact he made on the history of music.

“He was excited for this next stage in his life. I’d wake up to texts from him telling me all about the changes he was making. Some scared him, which he’d joke about, but he was working so hard on improving, healing and forgiving. He had so many ideas and was ready to tackle the world. This place is less without him.

“My heart goes out to his grandmother who is such a sweet soul. His family asked for privacy, first and foremost, and we intend to honor that. Please allow his family the time to process and mourn their loss.

“Until we meet again, brother. Love, Jag.”

Blake’s cause of death has not been revealed.