Rayna Foss, the original bassist of the nu metal band Coal Chamber, has been missing since September.

The 51-year-old musician was last seen in New Orleans at a group home that she was living in at the time of her disappearance. Local Fox TV station WVUE issued a notice via its official Facebook page in September:

“MISSING: Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7, according to NOPD,” the post reads.

“Foss is described as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. There is no last known clothing description available. Anyone with additional information on Foss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.”

MISSING: Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7, according to NOPD.Foss is described as… Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Monday, September 13, 2021

Foss was a member of Coal Chamber from 1994 until they disbanded in 2003, appearing on the group’s first three albums ‘Coal Chamber’ (1997), ‘Chamber Music’ (1999) and ‘Dark Days’ (2002).

Bassist Nadja Peulen, who had taken Foss’s place during her pregnancy between the first two albums, replaced her for good after the release of ‘Dark Days’.

When Coal Chamber reformed in 2011, Foss was not invited back. Frontman Dez Fafara said of the shows at the time: “These reunion shows are for the fans that want to see us again as well as all the people that never got to see Coal Chamber. It is and always will be a very special part of my life, so these few shows are for those people and for us. If you’re not from Australia, better get a ticket now to come see this event!”

Foss was also formerly married to Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, and has a 22-year-old daughter, Kayla Moray Rose. There have been no updates on her disappearance as of yet.