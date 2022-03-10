Orkes A. Hizadin release ‘Orkes A Hizadin Vol 2’ on streaming platforms for the first time

Malaysian alt-rock band Orkes A. Hizadin have released their 2020 album ‘Orkes A Hizadin Vol 2’ on streaming platforms for the first time to celebrate Sekumpulan Orang Gila’s Anugerah Juara Lagu win.

The six-track album, which was previously only available via purchase as a physical copy on the band’s website, is now available on major streaming platforms, though Apple Music is currently processing the album at the time of writing.

The band first began hinting at the release on March 6, asking their Twitter community if they should put the album up on streaming platforms, having previously only released their singles on streaming platforms while maintaining that fans would have to buy their physical albums to experience all the band’s music.

When asked by a user if the album would be released if Sekumpulan Orang Gila won the Anugerah Juara Lagu 2022 award, the band cheekily asserted their confidence in the post-hardcore band, saying, “We planned on SOG winning, you guys just didn’t know.”

Listen to Orkes A. Hizadin’s ‘Orkes A Hizadin Vol 2’ below.

Orkes A. Hizadin first formed in 2016 when AG Coco of Hujan brought the bandmates together in a WhatsApp group and proposed they band together with a debut performance at Rantai Art Fest 2016 in mind. The band went on to write and perform their first single ‘Kejayaan’ at the festival, setting the quintet off on their musical careers.

They would go on to release their self-titled debut album in 2018, a 5-track effort that included the singles ‘Kejayaan’ and ‘Merajuk’ among others.

Orkes A. Hizadin is also heavily invested in the Malaysian NFT marketplace, having built a name for themselves in the Web3 space with constant releases of band-related NFTs from artwork to singles.