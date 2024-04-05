Orville Peck teams up with Willie Nelson on cover of ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other’

Orville Peck has teamed up with Country legend Willie Nelson for a cover of Ned Sublette’s ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other’.

The track marks Peck’s first release after signing with Warner Records. ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other’ was recorded in 1981 by Sublette and was then covered by Nelson in 2006.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the duet, Peck said: “Willie kept talking about how the subject matter in this song was more important than ever. He wanted it to have a new life with the two of us.”

He continued: “With all the rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community these days, it is so encouraging to have real allies like Willie that aren’t afraid to stand proudly next to us.”

Directed by Ben Prince, the duet’s accompanying video features clips of queer men and women dancing and having drinks inside of a saloon. Peck and Nelson are seen singing and playing guitar from under a tree at Nelson’s Luck Ranch.

The track is the first to be released from the masked singer’s forthcoming duets album ‘Stampede’. Taking to Instagram to share the news of the upcoming LP, Peck wrote: “‘Stampede’ my duets album, featuring a couple of my good friends is coming.”

‘Stampede’ will follow 2022’s ‘Bronco‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “This is a rich landscape: wholly modern and proudly queer. It’s an album of unabashed growth, as the artist gets in his feelings but never veers into self-pity. The masked cowboy is – paradoxically – baring his soul, unbridled and all the better for it. On ‘Bronco’, Peck wears his identity as matter-of-factly as the album’s retro-country razzle-dazzle. Allow him to sweep you away on horseback into the dusty sunset.”

Peck also announced his 2024 North American ‘Stampede’ tour. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

Orville Peck 2024 ‘Stampede’ North American tour dates are:

MAY

28 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *^

30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *^

31 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

JUNE

1 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

3 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! *^

4 – Rochester, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

5 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA *^

7 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *^

8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

9 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins *^

11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *^

13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

14 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *^

29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

30 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem +#

JULY

1 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

3 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage +#

4 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

8 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

10 – Edmonton, Alberta – Midway #

11 – Edmonton, Alberta – Midway #

14 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Festival

27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

28 – Harrisburg, PA – Riverfront Park ~%

30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ~%

AUGUST

1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC ~%

2 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

3 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral ~%

5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly ~%

6 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ~%

9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center %

SEPTEMBER

24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

25 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium @!

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium @!

OCTOBER

1 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre @!

2 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre @!

16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met presented by Highmark @&

19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount @&

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount @&

* with Durand Jones

^ with Debbii Dawson

+ with The War and Treaty

# with Goldie Boutilier

~ with Jaime Wyatt

% with Gold Star

@ with Nikki Lane

! with Emily Nenni

& with Vincent Neil Emerson