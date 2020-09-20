Osees announce new album ‘Metamorphosed’, share blistering lead single

Hot off the heels of releasing latest album ‘Protean Threat’ earlier this week, Californian psych-rock outfit Osees (fka Oh Sees) have announced new album ‘Metamorphosed’.

To coincide, John Dwyer and co. have shared the album’s lead single – the searing, two-minute-long ‘Electric War’. Stream that below:

Set for an October 16 release via Rock Is Hell, the five-track ‘Metamorphosed’ is comprised of songs recorded during the sessions for the Oh Sees’ 2019 album ‘Face Stabber’.

In a press release written by none other than Henry Rollins, Dwyer discussed how ‘Metamorphosed’ came about, saying he found himself with a record’s worth of material earlier this year.

“Things were starting to grind to a halt, so it was the perfect time to sew it all up. People need some tunes right now and I think the artists community is making a good run of it. So much great shit is seeing light right now,” Dwyer commented.

“‘Metamorphosed’ would’ve been out sooner but with the virus restrictions, shipping of LPs has obviously slowed down and so has manufacturing, so here we are.”

The band changed their name from Oh Sees to Osees back in July with the announcement of ‘Protean Threat’.