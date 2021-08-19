Outkast’s André 3000 joins the cast of Netflix’s upcoming ‘White Noise’ film

Rapper and actor André 3000 of Outkast will appear in the upcoming Netflix film, White Noise.

The casting was announced yesterday (August 18) for the film, which is an adaptation of American author Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. 3000 – real name André Benjamin – will join already-announced castmates Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Although Benjamin’s involvement was confirmed via Pitchfork, his specific role in the film is yet to be specified.

Much like his post-Outkast musical work, Benjamin’s acting career has been sporadic. His most notable roles in film include his 2013 portrayal of the late Jimi Hendrix in the biopic Jimi: All is By My Side, as well as playing a basketball player in the 2008 sports comedy Semi-Pro alongside Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson.

In July, Benjamin concluded principal photography on the A24 film Showing Up, written and directed by Kelly Reichardt and starring Michelle Williams, Judd Hirsch and Hong Chau. The film is currently in post-production.

Outside of acting, Benjamin’s most recent musical appearance was a guest verse on ‘No Cigar’, a track on Goodie Mob‘s sixth studio album ‘Survival Kit’. Prior to that, he also collaborated with James Blake and Anderson .Paak in 2019, appearing on their songs ‘Where’s the Catch?’ and ‘Come Home’, respectively.