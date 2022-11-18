Over October announce ‘Intertwine’ tour with The Ridleys

Filipino pop-rock band Over October have announced their upcoming tour with The Ridleys for their upcoming collaborative single called ‘Intertwine’.

In a post on social media yesterday (November 17), the band revealed four dates for the tour, with stops at Alabang, Novaliches, Antipolo and Calamba from late November to mid-December. The first leg coincides with the release date (November 25) of the forthcoming track.

Invited kayong lahat sa kasal namin ng @TheRidleysMusic on these dates! 💞 Ticket selling and more details out on Saturday, 3pm 🥳 Habang wala pa, pre-save niyo muna!

'Intertwine' out on all streaming platforms on November 25: https://t.co/xXZ2AXTZ3Q pic.twitter.com/jcEP8sYIKy — Over October (@overoctoberph) November 17, 2022

Advertisement

The two acts will be joined by other artists in the tour, including Martti Franca, Paolo Sandejas, Any Name’s Okay, Coeli, Ysanygo, Huhsmile and more.

The quintet shared an acoustic snippet of the single in a tweet, with Over October vocalist Josh Buizon singing a few lines from the romantic anthem. “If I could tell you all the things you are to me / I’d try to fit them all inside this song / The words I say won’t give our love no justice / ‘Cause what we have’s a blessing from above,” he croons.

Intertwine_draft1.mp4 Sneak peak dahil mahal namin kayo ❤ Intertwine – Over October feat. @TheRidleysMusic out on Nov 25, on all streaming platforms! Pre-save the song now: https://t.co/xXZ2AXBPPI pic.twitter.com/WAsfKWDTuF — Over October (@overoctoberph) November 16, 2022

‘Intertwine’, the first joint effort by both bands, was written by Buizon and The Ridleys frontman Benny Manaligod. It also marks Over October’s first release for this year. According to the pop-rock outfit, the track is a follow up to their 2016 single ‘Arbitrary’.

Meanwhile, The Ridleys put out their album ‘Until I Reach The Sun – Vol. 1’ in September. The seven-track record includes the previously released song ‘Summertown’.

The dates for Over October and The Rideys’ ‘Intertwine’ Tour are:



November 25 – Nook Coworking Studio, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

December 3 – Loqui’s Place, Novaliches, Quezon City

December 9 – Cafe Lupe, Antipolo City, Rizal

December 17 – Silim Bar & Cafe, Calamba, Laguna