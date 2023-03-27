EXO’s Baekhyun to perform at ‘Overpass: K-pop Music Concert’ in Manila

EXO singer and soloist Baekhyun has joined the line-up of an upcoming K-pop concert in Manila.

Today (March 27), Cornerstone Entertainment, the organiser of the upcoming K-pop concert ‘Overpass: K-pop Music Concert’, revealed that EXO’s Baekhyun would be performing at its upcoming event this June. The concert to take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 11.

The EXO member is the first of several artists to be announced as part of the concert’s line-up, which is expected be revealed in the coming weeks. Ticket prices have yet to be shared, but they will be available to purchase on Ticketnet at a later date.

EXO-Ls, are you strapped in? BAEKHYUN is coming to Manila for OVERPASS: K-POP MUSIC CONCERT at @TheBigDome! Let’s fly to Neverland with #BAEKHYUN on June 11, 2023 ✨ More details soon. Follow us to stay updated! @octoartsent#OVERPASS2023 #OVERPASSinMNL pic.twitter.com/psxNZYrqXX — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) March 27, 2023

Baekhyun was officially discharged from mandatory military service last month, and held a special livestream to celebrate the occasion with fans. During the livestream, the vocalist revealed that he would be holding a solo concert sometime in 2023.

Following Baekhyun’s return, EXO are also likely to make a comeback soon. Earlier this month, bandmate Kai revealed that the boyband are currently preparing to release new music.

“All the members are gathering after a really long time, so we are really looking forward to the fact that we can put out another album too,” said the dancer and vocalist.

Earlier today, fellow SM Entertainment act Red Velvet also announced that they would be taking their upcoming ‘R to V’ concert tour to Asia and Europe later this year.

The tour’s Asian leg is set to begin in April with a kick-off in Seoul, before heading to Singapore, Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta in May.