Owfuck rapper A$tro shares new solo single, ‘Kaya Ko’

Filipino rapper A$tro has released a new single, ‘Kaya Ko’.

The track – which was uploaded onto YouTube on Sunday, June 27 – features production by Job Beats. The three-minute track features rapid rap verses from A$tro against lush trap beats.

Listen to ‘Kaya Ko’ below.

The track will feature on A$tro’s upcoming album, the rapper confirmed in a Facebook post announcing the single’s release. Further information surrounding the album, including its title and release date, have yet to be announced.

‘Kaya Ko’ is A$tro’s first release since he dropped the ‘Buhay Mixtape’ album in early May. The mixtape includes the single ‘Pabalik Balik’ featuring Ron Henley and Just Hush, which received a music video earlier this month and has since amassed over half a million views.

Prior to the release of ‘Buhay Mixtape’, A$tro released two standalone tracks this year, eight songs in 2020 and an album entitled ‘Linya’ in April last year.

A$tro is also a member of Filipino rap crew Owfuck. The group collaborated with fellow hip-hop collective Bawal Clan last year for the album ‘Ligtas’, which clinched the ninth spot in NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list.

“[‘Ligtas’] bulldozes through the genre’s penchant for bigging up success, revealing in the debris the cost of delirium and materialism,” wrote NME‘s MC Galang.

Since the release of ‘Ligtas’, Owfuck have released a follow-up single, ‘Problema’. The group have yet to release any new material in 2021.