Owfuck release ‘Di Na Tama’, the fiery first single from upcoming album

Filipino hip-hop trio Owfuck have released ‘Di Na Tama’, their first single from the upcoming album due later this year via Music Colony.

Released on all streaming platforms on August 5, the single sees Owfuck’s A$tro, Lexus and Paul Cassimir back in fine form as the track begins with a horror-movie-esque vibe before hard-hitting beats take over.

The single is also the first release from Owfuck’s untitled upcoming album, which will be their debut release under Music Colony having signed with the label earlier this year after nearly 10 years as an independent act. Listen to ‘Di Na Tama’ below.

Advertisement

In an interview shared by the label earlier this year announcing their upcoming album, Owfuck’s Astro said that the trio did not take their major label signing lightly. “This choice was a gamble, and we thought it was something we might have to do at this point [in our careers],” A$tro explains, adding, “So we said, let’s try it out.”

A confirmed release date for the album, as well as further information surrounding its tracklisting and collaborators have yet to be announced.

Owfuck’s last LP came in the form of the collaborative album ‘Ligtas’ with fellow hip-hop collective Bawal Clan in 2020. The record claimed the ninth spot in NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list, with NME‘s MC Galang writing, “[‘Ligtas’] bulldozes through the genre’s penchant for bigging up success, revealing in the debris the cost of delirium and materialism.”

The trio released the follow-up single ‘Problema’ not long after, but went on hiatus each the members pursued on their own separate projects. A$tro released his latest track, ‘Whooa!’ in earlier this year in February, which was his first single since June 2021’s ‘Kaya Ko’. He also dropped his ‘Buhay Mixtape’ album in May 2021, which includes the breakout single ‘Pabalik Balik’ featuring Ron Henley and Just Hush.

The group reunited at JRLDM’s ‘Mood Swing’ album showcase, which was held earlier this year in April.