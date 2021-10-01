Ozuna cryptically teases BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration

Ozuna has yet again teased his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Snake.

On September 30, Puerto Rican musician took to Twitter with yet another cryptic mentino of his upcoming star-studded collaboration “BKP + MTS + SNK + [teddy bear emoji]” 97%,” he wrote, seemingly implying that the say is 97 per cent complete.

BKP ➕ MTS ➕ SNK ➕🧸 97% — Ozuna (@ozuna) September 30, 2021

This comes just weeks after Ozuna had revealed at the VMAs that his next single would feature the two popular acts, as well as DJ Snake. He had shared the news with MTV News on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where he had premiered his latest single ‘La Funka’.

Notably, DJ Snake had previously claimed that he worked with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on a brand-new song back in May, although its unclear if this is the track the duo had been working on.

Ozuna rose to international fame in 2018 after, after being featured in hit song ‘Taki Taki’ alongside DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Cardi B. Earlier this year, he released the collaborative album ‘Los Dioses’ with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

