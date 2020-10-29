Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s credit cards “maxed out” by fraudster

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her and Ozzy Osbourne‘s credits were recently “maxed out” by a fraudster.

Appearing on her U.S. chat show, The Talk, Sharon explained how she was first made aware of the crime when attempting to buy a birthday present for daughter Kelly.

“It’s my Kelly’s birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift,” Sharon explained.

Advertisement

“I give my credit card and they come back and say, ‘Do you have another credit card? It didn’t go through.’ I say, ‘Just try it again’… still didn’t go through…. I hand them Ozzy’s.”

She added: “Then, they come back and go, ‘Do you have another one? It didn’t go through.’ Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy’s card and my card. I called through to the credit card company and they go, ‘No, no, no, you’re maxed out, so is Ozzy.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t go to that store, or to that store.'”

When asked if it was fraud, Sharon confirmed the crime, before adding that all of the fraudulent transactions on her card are currently being processed.

This comes after Ozzy recently announced details of his rescheduled farewell tour.

The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

After his wife Sharon confirmed last week that the live dates — which had most recently been pencilled in for this month — would be moving to 2022, Osbourne himself has announced today (October 22) that the UK and European legs of the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour will now kick off in January 2022.

Last month, Osbourne also confirmed that he had started work on a new album.