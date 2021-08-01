Ozzy Osbourne announces ‘No More Tears’ reissue for 30th anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne has announced plans to release a 30th anniversary reissue of his 1991 solo album, ‘No More Tears’.

Set to be released on September 17, the new version of the LP includes 12 new rare tracks that will be hitting streaming services for the very first time.

The ‘No More Tears’ reissue will be available as both an upgraded digital release and an LP edition which will come as a two-disc set on black vinyl and as a Tower exclusive on heavyweight red and yellow vinyl with a special photo booklet, the latter of which can be pre-ordered here.

Considered one of Osbourne’s best-loved albums, it’s not just fans who have a lot of love for the rocker’s sixth LP. “I have a lot of great memories of making the album,” Osbourne said in a statement.

In addition to the original album and a handful of demos, hits such as ‘I Don’t Want To Change The World’, ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, ‘Road To Nowhere’, and the title track will all appear on the expanded edition as live recordings from Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours’ tour in 1992.

See the tracklist for the ‘No More Tears’ expanded digital reissue below:

1. ‘Mr. Tinkertrain’

2. ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’

3. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’

4. ‘Desire’

5. ‘No More Tears’

6. ‘Won’t Be Coming Home (S.I.N)’

7. ‘Hellraiser’

8. ‘Time After Time’

9. ‘Zombie Stomp’

10. ‘A.V.H.’

11. ‘Road to Nowhere’

12. ‘Don’t Blame Me’

13. ‘Party With the Animals’

14. ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World (demo)’

15. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home (demo)’

16. ‘Desire (demo)’

17. ‘Time After Time (demo)’

18. ‘Won’t Be Coming Home (S.I.N) (demo)’

19. ‘Mrs J. (demo)’

20. ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World (live)’

21. ‘Road to Nowhere (live)’

22. ‘No More Tears (live)’

23. ‘Desire (live)’

24. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home (live)’

Meanwhile, Weezer’s ‘Hash Pipe’ was almost an Ozzy Osbourne song instead, according to the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo.

The LA band released the track as a single in 2001 and included it on the tracklist of their third album, ‘The Green Album’.

Speaking to Guitar World, Cuomo said that the song nearly had a very different home. “Once, I think it was in 2000, [Ozzy Osbourne] asked if I had any songs for him and I just happened to have written ‘Hash Pipe.’”

Instead of keeping the track for his own band, Cuomo first offered it to the Black Sabbath legend. “He didn’t end up using it,” the Weezer star explained. “In another reality, it might be interesting to hear him singing that song.”