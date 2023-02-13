Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Paul Stanley and more define a rock star in Super Bowl ad

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, KISS’ Paul Stanley and more have come together to define what a rock star is in a new Super Bowl advert.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, tonight (February 12) in the big game.

In an advert for Workday, Osbourne, Idol, Jett, Stanley and Gary Clark Jr. shared their definition of what a rock star is and pleaded with “corporate types” to stop using the label to describe themselves.

“Hey corporate types, would you stop calling each other rock stars?” Stanley opened the advert. “Rock stars, please.”

“Do you know what it takes to be a rock star?” Jett asked before she and her fellow musicians explained further. “I’ve trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries,” Idol said, while Osbourne added: “I’ve done my share of bad things – also your share of bad things.”

Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, she said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had already changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Another star-studded Super Bowl advert saw Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal, following the likes of BTS and Travis Scott in the collaboration. Dave Grohl also delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey brand Crown Royal.

Meanwhile, U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.