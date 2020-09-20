Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee announces debut album ‘Vacare Adamare’

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee has announced details of her forthcoming debut album ‘Vacare Adamare’.

The album will be released under the moniker ARO and follows the recent single ‘Shared Something With The Night’.

The record, whose title is Latin for “to be free and loved”, will be released on October 30 via Make Records. While a full tracklist is yet to be announced, Osbourne has shared another track from the album called ‘House Of Lies’.

Advertisement

Speaking to Altpress, the musician said the song was about “feeling those ties to someone that you don’t particularly want to feel”. “You tell yourself that they’re not there, but they very much are the same,” she explained.

ARO – which takes its name from her initials – is completed by bassist Grecco Buratto, keyboardist Eric Scullin and drummer Brendan Buckley. The band will give their debut live performance on a livestream from LA’s Hotel Cafe next weekend (September 26).

Last month, Osbourne explained her decision not to appear alongside her family on the reality show The Osbournes. “To me, I’d grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she said.

Advertisement

“For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”