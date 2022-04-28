Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, Sharon “very worried” about his condition

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his wife Sharon Osbourne has revealed.

The TV host shared the news during an interview on her show The Talk noting that she’d be flying from the UK to the US after discovering that Ozzy had tested positive for the virus.

Back in 2020, as cases were rising, the Black Sabbath frontman said that catching the coronavirus would be risky for him due to his weak respiratory health. He told GQ at the time, “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked.”

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an emotional interview with Talk TV. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued: “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

The rock legend has recovered from accidents and several bouts of illness over the past few years and in January of 2020, he confirmed a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now." Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

In February 2021, the icon shared that he’d received his COVID vaccine. Describing his experience getting the jab, Ozzy joked: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Asked if he was relieved to receive the jab,he replied:“Absolutely. As soon as I got it I felt relieved.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy recently said he’s looking to host two families of Ukrainian refugees at his Buckinghamshire estate, according to Sharon.

The couple palns to return to the UK permanently after living in Los Angeles for over 25 years. It comes after his wife landed a new job at TalkTV, while Ozzy has expressed a desire to “come home” amid his series of health problems.