Ozzy Osbourne: “I’m closer to Tony Iommi than I’ve ever been”

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he’s closer than ever to his former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

The rock icon opened up about his relationship with the guitarist during a one-hour radio special celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut solo album, ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ (released September 20, 1980).

“The Black Sabbath guys are never that far away from my thoughts, whether I like them today or not,” Osbourne told WSFL 106.5 host Matt Pinfield (via Blabbermouth).

Referencing his series of health issues over the past year and a half, he explained: “Since I’ve been laid up these last 18 months, Tony Iommi has been such a support for me. So supportive. I’ve been closer to him in the last 18 months than I ever have been.”

He continued: “We never got on for years. But whatever he did before and whatever I did before… it’s so important that when you’re laid up, somebody cares enough to give you a thought. That’s all you need – a phone call or a text. It means the world.”

Back in April, Iommi said that he’d been in touch with Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The musician explained that the restrictions brought in to curb the spread of COVID had “brought us all closer” together.

Osbourne released an expanded edition of ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ in September in celebration of the LP’s four-decade milestone. He later launched a host of new content, merchandise and experiences – including a new animated music video for ‘Crazy Train’.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne announced the rescheduled UK and European live dates for his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour.