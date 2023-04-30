Ozzy Osbourne misses performing live to his fans “terribly”, says Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is missing performing live to his fans “terribly”, his wife Sharon Osbourne has said.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Sharon said that her husband feels like he’s “let down” his fans after having to cancel European and UK tour dates. In February, the soloist and former Black Sabbath singer announced his retirement from touring due to various health issues.

“The biggest love affair of Ozzy’s life is his audience and performing,” Sharon said. “He misses the live audience, he misses his fans terribly. He feels he’s let them down. Performing is what he is born to do. Ozzy says to me that he can’t do anything as good as performing. I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there.”

Advertisement

Ozzy wrote in February that his retirement was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” the former Black Sabbath frontman wrote, referencing a fall at his Los Angeles home that required neck surgery.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” he continued. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Despite the announcement, Ozzy is still trying to perform live where he can. Last month, Sharon said that the metal icon was feeling “much better” as he prepared to return to the stage at Power Trip Festival this autumn.

Ozzy will perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio – the venue for Coachella – in October as part of the inaugural metal and heavy rock event. AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden are also on the bill.

Advertisement

Sharon added to The Sun: “This is the longest time Ozzy has ever been at home. He is driving me crazy, every fucking day.

“Ozzy said to me during Covid, ‘Do you think we are spending too much time together?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but where the fuck do I go? I can’t go to a hotel, what do you want me to do? Where do you want me to go?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t think of that.'”

Meanwhile, singer said that he could potentially hit the road properly again if he was given the OK by a doctor. “The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records,” he said. “But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

Ozzy released his 13th and latest studio album, ‘Patient Number 9’, last September.

He recently won two Grammys: Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).