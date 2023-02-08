Ozzy Osbourne on his double Grammy win: “I’m one lucky motherfucker”

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his double Grammy win in a statement.

The former Black Sabbath frontman earned two awards at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5): Best Rock Album (‘Patient Number 9’) and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).

“I’m one lucky motherfucker to have won the ‘Best Rock Album’ Grammy,” Osbourne said of being honoured for his latest record. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album.”

He continued: “Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”

Osbourne now has five Grammys as a solo artist, with his previous win being in 1994 when he picked up the Best Metal Performance prize for the live version of ‘I Don’t Want to Change The World’.

The Prince of Darkness’ triumph came after he announced his retirement from touring amid a series of health issues.

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know,” he wrote.

He continued: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘Patient Number 9’ – Osbourne’s 13th solo album – as a “fizzing piece of hard-rock magic”. ‘Degradation Rules’, meanwhile, was described as “a harmonica-laced ode to debauchery and some very risky alone time”.