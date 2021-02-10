Ozzy Osbourne on the Covid-19 vaccine: “If I don’t get the shot, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here”

Ozzy Osbourne has said he’s planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine because he fears he will die if he contracts the virus without it.

The heavy metal icon, who has battled his fair share of health issues in recent years, told SiriusXM: “I look at it like this: if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here.”

While Osbourne didn’t elaborate on his most recent comments, he previously explained how he suffers from the lung condition emphysema – which puts him at a heightened risk of death if he was to develop COVID-19.

Asked how his health is more generally at the moment, Osbourne responded: “The surgery I had knocked the crap out of me. But I broke my neck in a quad bike accident [in 2003] and when that healed it squeezed my spinal column, so I was getting all kinds of weird things happening to me. I’d be on stage and I’d suddenly get a sharp shock down one side of my body.”

But Osbourne is still hard at work on the follow-up to his 2020 album ‘‘Ordinary Man’‘, which is set to include members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica alongside frequent producer Andrew Watt.

Elsewhere, Osbourne also announced details of the newly rescheduled UK and European live dates of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour last year.

The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the pandemic.